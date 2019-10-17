North Carolina

At least 1 dead when helicopter hits power lines and crashes, NC sheriff says

WBTV

At least one person has died after a helicopter became entangled in power lines and crashed while spraying a field in Union County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies were at the scene in the 6900 block of N.C. 205 North, according to a sheriff’s office tweet about 5 p.m. That’s north of the New Salem community and near Stanly County.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.

Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
