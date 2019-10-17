At least 1 dead when helicopter hits power lines and crashes, NC sheriff says

WBTV

At least one person has died after a helicopter became entangled in power lines and crashed while spraying a field in Union County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies were at the scene in the 6900 block of N.C. 205 North, according to a sheriff’s office tweet about 5 p.m. That’s north of the New Salem community and near Stanly County.

Deputies on scene of fatal helicopter crash in field west of 6900 block of NC 205 north of New Salem community. Appears crash occurred after helicopter became entangled in power line while spraying field. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) October 17, 2019

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.

