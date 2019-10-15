Confirmed measles case linked to North Carolina airport and hotel, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

People who visited a North Carolina airport and hotel may have been exposed to measles, health officials warn.

Someone with a confirmed case of the disease traveled through Piedmont Triad International Airport and the Greensboro Wyndham Garden hotel earlier this month, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday in a news release.

Health officials say the dates and times of potential exposure are as follows:

Piedmont Triad International Airport

▪ 11:15 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2

▪ 1:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 3

Wyndham Garden hotel

▪ 11:30 p.m. to midnight Oct. 2

▪ midnight to 4 p.m. Oct. 3

“There is no ongoing risk of exposure at any of these locations,” the health department says.

But people without measles vaccinations who were at the airport and hotel during the possible exposure are encouraged to call their doctors, officials say. They should also contact the Guilford County Health Department at 336-641-7777 or 336-641-2697, according to the news release.

“People who have received at least one dose of measles containing vaccine or who were born before 1957 are considered protected,” the release says.

Measles is a contagious virus spread through coughing and sneezing, state health officials say.

Symptoms, which usually start one to two weeks after exposure, include “high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes,” according to DHHS. People with the infection typically develop a rash a few days later, according to the health department.

Officials say measles can be “dangerous,” and about 1 in 1,000 cases are fatal.

Vaccinations help to protect people if they come in contact with the disease, officials say. The vaccines also work against mumps and rubella, according to DHHS.