CEO of opioid disposal firm shot in uptown Charlotte as crews fought restaurant fire

SHARE COPY LINK

The man shot in uptown Charlotte on Monday afternoon is the CEO of an opioid and medicine disposal company who was walking to a business meeting when shots rang out.

John Holaday is the founder and CEO of a North Carolina-based company that counts Walmart and Walgreens among its clients. The company is called DisposeRx.

The 74-year-old Holaday was shot just before 4 p.m., as he stood near a fire scene on North College Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials with DisposeRx told the Observer Tuesday that Holaday “was the innocent victim of a random shooting while walking to a business meeting.” Holaday remained in critical condition at Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, according to DisposeRx officials.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The DisposeRx family is in shock that a random unrelated altercation could result in profound injuries to our chief executive officer,” DisposeRx President William Simpson said in the statement. “But we know John. He is strong and healthy, and he is a fighter.

“We’d like to thank the Charlotte emergency responders for their prompt onsite care provided to John.”

Firefighters told WBTV the fire was on the second floor of the high-rise building. The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire caused $1.5 million in damage.

As crews battled the fire, shots rang out. The fire started at Rooster’s Wood-Fire Kitchen on North College Street, near the Bank of America Center, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

On Tuesday, police charged 16-year-old Raheem Shacklette in connection with the shooting, according to Mecklenburg County jail records. He was booked just after midnight, records show.

CEO visited White House last year

Holaday’s DisposeRx is a company that helps people eliminate potentially-addictive or dangerous drugs from their medicine cabinets after they no longer need their prescription pills.

In March 2018, Holaday testified in front of members of Congress during a hearing on opioids and prescription drug abuse. Also last year, Holaday was one of several people invited to the White House when President Donald Trump signed into law opioid-related legislation.

Testifying before Congress, Holaday said: “The country’s in crisis, not only from opioid addictions, but from the dangers of prescription drug abuse.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with MedicalResearch.com, Holaday said: “DisposeRx is an eco-friendly at-home disposal solution that renders drugs unavailable in their medicine vial, and it is given (free of charge) at the pharmacy counter when the medications are dispensed.”

Once prescription pills are placed in the DisposeRx packet, he said, the “drugs are simply discarded in the trash, ending up in landfills where they slowly degrade.”

Company officials said the work of Holaday’s company will continue while the CEO recovers.

“We will stand by John, his wife and sons as he recovers, and we remain committed to fulfilling his vision and mission at DisposeRx,” according to the company statement.