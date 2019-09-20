‘Check your tickets’: $1 million lottery prize was just sold in NC, officials say

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

Someone who recently stopped at a North Carolina gas station is due for a $1 million windfall.

That’s because a winning ticket for the Cash 5 lottery game was sold in Cumberland County, officials said Friday in a news release.

The NC Education Lottery is encouraging people to check their tickets after it says someone made the lucky purchase at a Sunoco station on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

The ticket “matched all five numbers,” which are 2-16-19-31-41, the lottery says.

The winner beat odds of nearly one-in-a-million and has about 6 months to claim the jackpot, the news release says.

The prize totals $1,124,366, according to the release.

The lottery says ticket sales help raise funds for education.