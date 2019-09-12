North Carolina substitute teacher wins $1 million ‘birthday surprise’ from lottery

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

When a North Carolina substitute teacher’s friend told her something wonderful would happen on her birthday this year, she didn’t expect it to be winning $1 million.

Phyllis Moss from Greenville bought a Win It All scratch-off ticket from a Duck Thru Food Store and started crying when she saw the ticket had matching numbers and realized she had won $1 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I immediately called my fiancé and told him, ‘You need to pick me up. I can’t drive. I can’t drive. I’m shaking so much,’” she said, according to the lottery.

Moss told the lottery the win came just days before she turned 64 and that it was the “best birthday gift she could ask for.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“A friend of mine told me something wonderful was going to happen on my birthday this year,” she said, according to the lottery. “I never believed it would be this. It’s an extra reason to celebrate. Wow! Just wow!”

She told the lottery she plans to use the money to “pay bills and help her family”

“This has changed my life,” Moss said, according to the lottery. “Someone pinch me. This doesn’t feel real.”

She is the first to win the top prize in the Win It All game, and there are three top prizes left, the lottery says.