Hunter stumbles upon mystery skeleton in woods. The remains were human, NC cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A hunter thought he came across “part of a human skeleton” — and he was right, North Carolina cops say.

After the grim discovery on Monday, deputies started combing through an area near an RV business in Rural Hall, officials say.

But the identity of the person found in the woods is still unknown, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release obtained Wednesday.

To help solve the mystery, the human remains are going to a medical examiner, according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Forsyth County officials are also teaming up with the Winston-Salem Police Department to review disappearances, cops say.

Still, the sheriff’s office says it’s seeking help from the public and asks people with information to call its department at 336-727-2112 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Deputies in their news release didn’t say how the remains ended up in the woods.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.