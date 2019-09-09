North Carolina
5-year-old and his parents killed in targeted attack at North Carolina home, cops say
Three people, including a 5-year-old boy, died after a “targeted” shooting at a North Carolina home, news outlets report.
A husband and wife and their son were killed, and the child’s grandma was hurt in the attack near Whiteville, according to The News Reporter and WWAY.
All four family members were found Saturday morning with “apparent gunshot wounds,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
The boy’s grandmother went to a hospital and is “expected to survive,” WECT reports.
Deputies are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and they think the family was targeted, according to their Facebook post.
“This was not a random act of violence,” the sheriff’s office says.
Now, officials say they are looking for a car that was stolen from the family.
Suspects took a silver 2011 Ford Fusion before leaving the scene of the fatal shooting, according to Columbus County cops.
The sheriff’s office says anyone with information can call 910-640-6629.
