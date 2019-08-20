How to get tickets to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s visit to Raleigh

Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: ‘There will never be a time when women of means lack choice’ Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke to Georgetown University Law Center students about her life, career and the Roe vs. Wade case as part of the Dean's Lecture to the Graduating Class series in February 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke to Georgetown University Law Center students about her life, career and the Roe vs. Wade case as part of the Dean's Lecture to the Graduating Class series in February 2015.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is coming to Raleigh in September, but tickets won’t be easy to get. Your best bet is to be a Meredith College student, employee or alumna.

Ginsburg’s lecture will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in downtown at Meymandi Concert Hall in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are through Meredith College, which is presenting her visit as the Lillian Parker Wallace Lecture. Founded as a women’s college, Meredith has about 2,000 students and now includes men in the graduate school program.

Ginsburg, 86, a liberal voice on the Supreme Court, has been the subject of documentaries including “RBG” that have launched her into pop culture fandom. Her depiction on “Saturday Night Live” by Kate McKinnon includes the catch phrase “That’s a Gins-burn.” Ginsburg has survived multiple bouts with cancer and has no plans to retire. She has served since 1993, after being nominated by President Bill Clinton.

Duke University School of Law has held an annual conversation with Ginsburg in Washington, D.C., most recently in July. Ginsburg last spoke at Duke in Durham in 2005, said Duke Law spokesperson Andrew Park, when she was interviewed by professor Walter Dellinger.

How to get RBG tickets

Tickets to see Ginsburg are only available through Meredith College, via a lottery. There are 1,700 seats at Meymandi Concert Hall, which is also where the North Carolina Symphony performs.

How it works:

Once you have a ticket, you have to keep it. You can’t sell it or transfer it to someone else, and you’ll need to provide identification when you pick it up before the lecture.

Aug. 26: Meredith students, faculty, staff and retirees, will receive an email with information about requesting tickets. They will be able to request up to two tickets.

Aug. 28: Meredith alumnae will receive their ticket request emails, and can also ask for up to two tickets.

Sept. 4: Deadline for requesting tickets.

Sept. 9: Ticket holders are notified.

Sept. 16: Any tickets left will be available, again by lottery, to the public. Details will be posted online at meredith.edu/wallace-lecture.