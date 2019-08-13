Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old after mother was killed in Charlotte, police say

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Police are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother was killed in Charlotte on Monday.

Edward Silk Garner Sr., is suspected of killing the woman in what police say was a domestic dispute and then abducted their two children, ages 3 and 1.

Police issued an Amber Alert just before 11 p.m. Monday.

The younger sister, Aziyah Garner, was found safe overnight, police said, but authorities are still looking for 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.

Garner’s 18-year-old son Edward Silk Garner Jr. is also wanted in the abduction, police said.

Charlotte police are looking for Edward Garner, 35. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Charlotte Police Department

Police said they found the children’s mother dead from a gunshot wound at about 4:30 p.m. Monday on Perugia Way in Charlotte.

Garner Sr. should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. The 35-year-old man is black, 6-foot 1-inch with short hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

UPDATE: Aziyah Garner has been located, safe and unharmed. pic.twitter.com/HnVmrPpnOZ — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 13, 2019

Edward Silk Garner Jr. “was in the car with his father, unknown what his role is in the abduction on his sister.” Police described Garner Jr. as black, 5-foot-8 with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Dior Muhammad is about 3 feet tall and 32 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. black pants and gray shirt

They were last seen at 14227 Perugia Way, Charlotte police say, driving in a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with N.C. license tag number HCV-1629.