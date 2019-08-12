North Carolina

Amber Alert issued for North Carolina 1-year-old after car stolen with child inside

Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine early Monday.
Police issued an Amber Alert early Monday morning after someone stole a car in High Point, North Carolina, with a 1-year-old child asleep inside.

Police are searching for Legend Masir Goodwine, a black toddler about 2 feet tall who weighs roughly 20 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen with a Ninja Turtle blanket and wearing an orange tank top.

Police say they believe there was one unknown abductor, described as a black man wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and grey hat. The suspect has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Amber Alert.

The car is a Gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with North Carolina tag number FES4626, according to police. It was last seen driving southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point

Police ask anyone who sees the car or the child to call 911 immediately.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

