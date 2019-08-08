North Carolina
‘Irate’ sex offender comes at detective with scissors during random check, NC cops say
A sex offender in North Carolina assaulted a detective during a random check-in, police say.
Detective Walt Thrower, with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was doing a “random sex offender residency check” last month in Old Fort when the man, David Lee Dehart, 55, “became irate,” according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
He then pushed Thrower off the porch and “came at him” with a pair of scissors after he was back in his car, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Dehart was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a government official or employee, communicating threats and resisting a public officer, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Old Fort is in western North Carolina, about 224 miles from Raleigh.
