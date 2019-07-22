Body of 21-year-old missing swimmer found near NC coast, cops say

Ian William Malson’s body was found near Wrightsville Beach, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said. New Hanover County Sheriff's Office

The search for a man who disappeared while swimming with friends at a North Carolina beach ended Monday when his body was found, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of Ian Malson was found about 2:30 p.m. in waters near Wrightsville Beach, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The 21-year-old was last seen swimming near Palm Tree Island in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Malson’s body was found near the convergence of Motts Channel and the Intracoastal Waterway, StarNews reported.

A search began for the East Carolina University student late Saturday night after he disappeared while swimming with friends, WTVD reported.

The Coast Guard said Malson was swimming near the island and his friends did not realize he was missing until they returned to their boat, according to WECT.

The two-day search included Coast Guard boats and a helicopter from New Hanover County, per StarNews.

No cause of death has been given, but Malson’s death remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

