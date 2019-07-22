Proud Boys speaker canceled by Cary sports bar

Alleged member of white nationalist group Proud Boys gets into fight in 2018 A man who appears to be a member of the Proud Boys, considered by experts to be a white nationalist organization, got into a fight outside a Westport bar after he was called a Nazi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man who appears to be a member of the Proud Boys, considered by experts to be a white nationalist organization, got into a fight outside a Westport bar after he was called a Nazi.

A Cary sports bar has canceled an event that was scheduled to include discussion about the far-right Proud Boys, which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a hate group.

The Wake County Republican Liberty Caucus, which appears to be a small group of libertarian Republicans, planned to host the discussion Aug. 15 at RallyPoint Sport Grill in Cary.

Defend UNC, a Chapel Hill group involved in the Silent Sam protests, posted about the event on Facebook Monday, calling Proud Boys a fascist street gang.

“Contact the venue, Rally Point Cary, and tell them not to host this indoctrination session,” says the Facebook post from Defend UNC, which calls itself an anti-racist group.

Defend UNC later updated the post to say that the event was canceled. “Rally Point Cary has announced they will not allow the event. Great work, all! Thank you for keeping our communities free of fascism.”

A person who answered the phone at RallyPoint also said the event is off. She also said the small group had met at RallyPoint previously.

She did not want to share her name and deferred further questions to the owners of the sports bar, but did not share how to reach them.

The Wake County Republican Liberty Caucus’ August business meeting event page on Facebook said it would include a presentation called “Who are the Proud Boys?,” with speaker Hussein Hill, with this description of the speaker from his blog:

“Hey, I’m Hussein Hill. I’m an independent, right leaning, libertarian content creator. I am here to create content that promotes the individual, art, pro American/Western values and the destruction of the modern, Marxist narrative.”

While the Proud Boys organization claims they are not part of the racist alt-right, the Southern Poverty Law Center says they appear at events with alt-right groups, including the “Unite the Right” Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.

In its Facebook post about the August meeting, Wake RLC wrote: “This should be an interesting talk and give those in attendance a better understanding of the Alt Right.”

Proud Boys describe themselves as a fraternal organization and to join “you must be a man and you must love the West.”

The founder of the group has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center over the hate group label, according to NPR, CNN and other media outlets.

The News & Observer called the Wake Republican Liberty Caucus and called and emailed the affiliated state Republican Liberty Caucus Monday afternoon without success.

The Wake group’s Facebook page describes its mission as “to promote the principles of limited government, individual liberty and free markets in the GOP and beyond while growing our organization.”

The group’s July meeting was scheduled to be about criminal justice reform.