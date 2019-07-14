Someone lucky enough to be in Outer Banks wins $1 million in Powerball, NC Lottery says

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

In addition to being in the Outer Banks in the past week, a person who spent time along the North Carolina coast is also a million dollars richer.

A $1 million winning ticket was sold in an Outer Banks convenience store in the past week, the North Carolina Education Lottery tweeted.

The person who bought the ticket at a Circle K in Kill Devil Hills has yet to come forward to claim their prize, lottery officials said.

The North Carolina Lottery said the ticket, sold for $2, matched the five white balls in the Powerball drawing, overcoming odds of 1-in-11.6 million, WFMY reported.

To win the entire prize, a person must match the five white balls, plus the red Powerball.

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing were 13-23-32-35-68 and Powerball 21, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

The lottery’s prize distribution page also shows that a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was sold in North Carolina. That ticket had four matching white balls in addition to the same Powerball number.

A person who bought a ticket in Tennessee matched all the numbers and won the $198 million jackpot, WAVY reported.

The North Carolina winners have 180 days to claim their prizes, and the Powerball jackpot will be $40 for Wednesday’s drawing, according to WRAL.

