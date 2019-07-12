Hofeller files can be used in NC gerrymandering trial, judges rule in win for Democrats

NC Representative David Lewis discusses 2017 redistricting plans Rep. David Lewis, a Harnett County Republican, says Republicans will use the same consultant, Thomas Hofeller, to help with the redistricting process to correct illegal racial gerrymanders. Hofeller, a former GOP mapmaker, was the architect of the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. David Lewis, a Harnett County Republican, says Republicans will use the same consultant, Thomas Hofeller, to help with the redistricting process to correct illegal racial gerrymanders. Hofeller, a former GOP mapmaker, was the architect of the

The formerly secret files of the man who drew North Carolina’s political districts before he died can be used in court by the people challenging his maps for being unconstitutional gerrymanders.

A trial in the gerrymandering case is scheduled to begin on Monday, so the Friday afternoon decision by the trio of judges who will be hearing the case came at nearly the last minute.

Republican lawmakers had fought for the files to be kept out of court. The trial in Wake County will test whether they violated the North Carolina Constitution in drawing state House and Senate districts. It’s different from the case in federal court, which ended last month when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to strike down North Carolina’s districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, in a high-profile win for leaders of the state legislature and the Republican Party, which controls most of the state’s congressional seats.

But the judges ruled that the people who are suing — who include some individual voters, as well as the North Carolina Democratic Party and the nonprofit group Common Cause — could use at least some of the thousands of files from the late mapmaker, Thomas Hofeller.





Common Cause was given Hofeller’s files by his daughter, after he died.

His business partner, as well as GOP leaders in the state legislature who hired Hofeller to draw the districts, said Hofeller’s files didn’t rightfully belong to his daughter, Stephanie Hofeller, who had been estranged from her parents.

But Common Cause argued the documents should have actually been made available to the general public years ago, after the legislature approved Hofeller’s maps, and therefore should be allowed in the case now that they have come to light.

The judges agreed. They noted that legislative leaders raised several questions, including whether the files had been altered or whether the lawyers for the other side committed ethical breaches in getting the files in the first place. But the judges wrote that there’s “no evidence” of any alterations known at this point, and that if the lawmakers want to file ethics complaints against the other lawyers, they can, but that doesn’t affect whether these records should be public or not.

“The Court’s primary objective at this stage in the litigation is to ensure that documents necessary for the administration of justice in this case are made available,” the judges’ ruling said. “The Court is satisfied that such documents have been identified, that all parties have agreed that those documents are not subject to any assertions of privilege, and that the documents likely fall under the public record designation.”

However, that doesn’t mean the public will get to see all of the files immediately. There are an estimated 75,000 files in question, and Common Cause asked to be able to use just 35 of them in the trial.

The ruling about files that “likely fall under the public records designation” only applies to those 35.

For the rest, the judges’ ruling made them confidential until at least Sept. 10, to give Hofeller’s business time to go through the files and figure out which should remain confidential.