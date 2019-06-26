Historic Cape Lookout Lighthouse is shining no more after powerful lightning strike

Cape Lookout Lighthouse has a rotating light that can be seen for abouit 20 miles out to sea. National Park Service photo

The Cape Lookout Lighthouse, built in 1859, has gone dark on North Carolina’s Outer Banks after being struck by lightning.

Repairs are underway with no completion date set, according to the National Park Service, which controls the historic site as part of Cape Lookout National Seashore.

The historic 163-foot high tower’s rotating light is typically seen up to 20 nautical miles at sea, the park service says.

“The United States Coast Guard reported to us that after inspecting the light, it was discovered that it was hit by lightning which fried a very unique capacitor,” Karen Duggan of Cape Lookout National Seashore told the Charlotte Observer Wednesday.

“They have ordered a new one and as soon as it arrives they’ll be able to get the light working again.”

The popular lighthouse remains structurally sound and continues to be open to tourists.

However, it is not known when the light will return, Duggan told the Observer. A Coast Guard official told Carolina Coast Online this week that the “navigational beam over the waters of Carteret County” may shine again in just a matter of weeks, depending on the arrival of the parts.

The lighthouse -- topped with a lightning rod -- has a history of attracting lightning, including a bolt that famously struck the tower in April 1879, the National Park Service says.

Among the oddities of the lighthouse is that its “glow or loom can be seen when the light is actually below the horizon,” the park service says. “In some atmospheric conditions refraction causes the light to follow the earth’s curvature, too.”

The lighthouse was transferred from the Coast Guard to the park system in 2003 and is open to tourists for climbing Wednesday through Sunday.

