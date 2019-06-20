Dramatic video shows robbers terrorizing staff of Ballantyne Wells Fargo with pistols

Two armed robbery suspects entered Wells Fargo Charlotte-Mecklenburg police need help identifying these two robbery suspects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg police need help identifying these two robbery suspects.

Video of the dramatic June 7 robbery of a Ballantyne-area bank was been released Thursday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, showing the masked suspects terrorizing staff with multiple pistols as they demanded money.

The incident occurred at the Wells Fargo at 11230 Elm Lane when “one suspect brandished two firearms while the other suspect removed money from the counter.” The bank is located off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, near StoneCrest at Piper Glen.

Ninety seconds of video from the robbery was tweeted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Thursday, showing the two first burst through the front doors covering themselves with a black umbrella.

The two tossed the umbrella aside as soon as they entered and one stepped forward and began pointing two pistols at the staff, yelling demands. A second robber, dressed in black, then began collecting money in a bag, jumping over the counter at one point.

Both had their faces covered, with the one appearing to be wearing a hoodie backwards, with holes cut for his eyes.

One female bank employee can be seen in the in video with her hands in the air, as the robbers ordered her to come out from behind a desk.

Investigators have not said how much the suspects got away with or if anyone was hurt during the robbery.

“Wells Fargo and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward in this case of up to $5,000 for anyone that has information that helps lead to the arrest of these individuals,” CMPD said in a press release.

“Anyone who recognizes the suspects... is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.”