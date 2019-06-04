Meet the lucky guy who just won NC’s biggest Powerball jackpot ever

The United States of Powerball If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.

Charles W. Jackson Jr. is one lucky guy. He’s the North Carolina winner who won the $344.6 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing





The win is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket and is the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot.

Jackson bought the ticket at the Carlie C’s IGA in Hope Mills, a few miles southwest of Fayetteville. The store will receive a $50,000 award for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky ticket owner has a choice of an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

“It’s a lucky day to be in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We look forward to meeting the jackpot winner, but the most important thing for the winner to do today is sign the back of the ticket and secure it in a safe place. This is a life-changing event. The lucky winner should take some time and get sound professional advice before coming in to get the big check.”