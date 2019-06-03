Portuguese man-o’-war washes up on Outer Banks. ‘Beware,’ park service says

Portuguese men-o’-war are hitting SC beaches. Here’s what you need to know. Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists to be on the lookout for Portuguese men-o'-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists to be on the lookout for Portuguese men-o'-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches.

A blue, balloon-like creature washed up on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sunday, and beach-goers should beware of its sting.

But it wasn’t a jellyfish. It was a Portuguese man-o’-war, according to the National Park Service post on Facebook.

The man-o’-war looks like a jellyfish, but it’s actually a different species, the National Park Service said.

“Balloon? Tide Pod? Jellyfish? Not a chance! Pictured is a Portuguese man-of-war (Physalia physalis) which is a colony of individual organisms working as one,” it said in the Facebook post.

If beach-goers spot one washed up, they should beware because they can still sting even when dead, the National Park Service said.

The man-o’-war has tentacles an average of 30 feet long, but they can extend as long as 100 feet, the National Ocean Service said. Although their sting isn’t usually deadly to humans, it is very painful, NOS said.

It looks like a balloon floating in the water and can be pink, blue or violet, the NOS said.

Several people commented on the National Park Service Facebook post about their encounters with the creature.

“Getting stung by one of these in Nags Head was one of the most painful experiences of my life,” one commenter said. “And I’ve given birth twice.”

“I can attest,” another wrote. “I was stung by a dead one and the sting hung around for about 5 hours.”