College student found dead after jumping from pier and vanishing, NC cops say

Boating access area on Glenville Lake at 1371 Pine Creek Road, near the site of the drowning. N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission photo

A 21-year-old Iredell County man drowned Sunday, after jumping from a fishing pier on Lake Glenville in Jackson County, reports the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Marquise Maurice Dukes of Harmony was recovered around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officials said in a Facebook post. Friends of Dukes identified him on social media as a junior at Western Carolina University.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials say a rescue squad and the Cashiers Fire Department were called shortly after 7 p.m. about a swimmer who vanished near Pine Creek Road in the unincorporated Glenville community, said the release. The lake is about 170 miles west of Charlotte.

“Upon arrival, interviews of friends and bystanders determined the swimmer had jumped off a fishing pier and attempted to swim back to a designated swimming area at the Pines,” said a release.

“Shortly after jumping off the fishing pier, the swimmer became distressed and called out for help. A witness attempted to help the struggling swimmer, but was unable to bring the endangered swimmer to the shore. The swimmer went under water and did not resurface.”

The Henderson County Rescue Squad helped in finding the body, according to the release.

Dukes lived on Mount Bethel Road in the town of Harmony, northeast of Statesville, officials said a release.

“This hits deep for so many people,” tweeted a friend of Dukes’ named Bradley.

“You can’t sit here and tell me that this man couldn’t change anything he was around. The literal most positive person that I know. This will hurt for a long time...RIP Marquise Dukes,” said the tweet.

