Man dies, 3 kids hospitalized after rescuers pull them from ocean, NC officials say

A man is dead and three children are in the hospital after a North Carolina water rescue.

One man is dead and three children are in the hospital after a water rescue at a North Carolina beach Sunday, the Town of Pine Knoll Shores said.

With red flags flying, indicating a high rip current risk, emergency units responded to Memorial Park beach before 3 p.m. to rescue “multiple victims,” officials said in a post on the Town of Pine Knoll Shores Facebook page.

Bystanders, called good Samaritans, aided in reaching the three children, but the man “could not be located and a search ensued,” which included help from other rescue agencies, according to the post.

Lifeguards aboard jet skis found the man after searching for several minutes and pulled him from the surf, and paramedics performed CPR, but the man died, officials said on Facebook.

The children were all taken to an area hospital and were “in good condition,” according to the post.

The man has not been identified.

“The Town of Pine Knoll Shores extends its sympathy to the family,” Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson said in the post.

There have been a number of water-related deaths along the NC coast this year, and one man died Saturday at a beach in the Outer Banks, McClatchy reported.

There are no lifeguards at Pine Knoll Shores beaches, but police said they would increase patrols in the areas earlier in the week, according to WNCT.

