‘Fortnite’ game maker scores an ‘F’ rating from the Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina has levied an “F” rating against the Cary-based video-game maker Epic Games, and says the company has exhibited a pattern of not responding to customer complaints.

Epic Games, which was recently valued at more than a billion dollars on the back of its popular “Fortnite” game, had 279 complaints on file in the past three years, with 271 of those complaints coming in the past year. Most of the complaints were about issues with the company’s lack of response to complaints about refunds or exchange issues, the Better Business Bureau said.

Of the 279 total complaints closed against Epic, the Better Business Bureau said, 247 of those have gone unanswered.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina, which covers 33 counties in the state, considers a complaint closed after it sends the company three separate notices about the complaint seeking a response, said Alyssa Gutierrez, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina. The first two notices are sent via email and the third notice is sent by mail and email over a three-week period.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

That means the Better Business Bureau could have sent up to 837 notices to the company.

“There has been no communication unfortunately,” Gutierrez said in a phone call. “Epic knows they have a pattern of complaints and we sent a request to respond.”

The News & Observer’s efforts to reach Epic were not immediately successful.

The “F” rating has been given to less than 1 percent of companies by the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina, Gutierrez added. The company was in the top 10 for complaints in Eastern North Carolina last year — though an exact rating is unavailable at this time, Gutierrez said.

Additionally, the N.C. Department of Justice told The News & Observer it is currently looking into 13 complaints made against the company.





Most of the complaints have come as the company has seen its popularity with gamers soar.

Founded in 1991, Epic Games made a name for itself with games such as “Gears of War” and “Shadow Complex.” But the company leaped into another stratosphere when it released “Fortnite,” a battle-royale-style game that has become one of the most popular titles on the market. Epic has said “Fortnite” attracted more than 125 million players as of June.