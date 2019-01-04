Supreme Court will hear NC gerrymandering case soon, potentially breaking new legal ground

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in March over whether the districts used to elect North Carolina’s members of the U.S. House of Representatives are unconstitutional.
The court announced Friday that “the case will be set for argument in the March argument session,” along with a similar Maryland case.
If the state wins, the 2020 elections will likely be held using the same districts as during the 2018 elections, when Republicans won or led for 10 of North Carolina’s 13 seats in the U.S. House — although one of those seats might have a second election ordered, due to allegations of fraud. But if the challengers win, the state could be forced to redraw the districts in a way that could give Democrats better chances of flipping some seats in 2020.
The challengers won once before, when a panel of lower-court judges ruled the districts unconstitutional last summer. But that ruling came close enough to the 2018 elections that the judges decided to allow the elections to go on using the disputed lines.
But Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California-Irvine, tweeted that it’s very possible the challengers won’t get the same result from the Supreme Court because “the conservatives on the Court are skeptical federal courts can police gerrymandering.”
This case is one of two lawsuits claiming that after losing previous lawsuits on racial gerrymandering, the North Carolina General Assembly’s Republican-led majority then engaged in partisan gerrymandering. The other court case, which is proceeding in state court rather than in federal court, which is challenging the lines used to elect members of the General Assembly.
“In North Carolina, Republican legislative leaders bragged that they were drawing a plan that advantaged Republicans to the maximum extent possible and discriminated against Democrats. This kind of outrageous behavior most certainly crosses the line of constitutionality, and if the Supreme Court does not intervene, our democracy will pay the price,” Allison Riggs, senior voting rights attorney for the Durham-based Southern Coalition for Social Justice, said in an emailed statement.
Riggs is among the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, who include individual voters as well as the government watchdog group Common Cause and the League of Women Voters of North Carolina. Common Cause is also a plaintiff in the Maryland case. And while the group is fighting Republican-led redistricting in North Carolina, it’s fighting Democrat-led redistricting in Maryland.
“Whether it is Democrats or Republicans manipulating the election maps, gerrymanders cheat voters out of true representation,” Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause, said in a press release. “The Supreme Court has the opportunity to set a clear standard that will restore a meaningful vote to millions of Americans disenfranchised by gerrymanders in Maryland, North Carolina and across the country.”
While the Supreme Court has issued numerous opinions in recent years against racially based gerrymandering, it has not done so with partisan gerrymandering. That’s the issue at the heart of the Maryland and North Carolina cases as well as a third case out of Wisconsin, which the Supreme Court sent back to a lower court for further arguments last year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
