Winter storm dumped nearly 3 feet of snow on one tiny NC town, the most in the state

A tiny Yancey County community that most North Carolinians have never heard of is the talk of the state, after the National Weather Service revealed nearly 3 feet of snow fell there in 48 hours.
“The tiny town of Busick, North Carolina, in Pisgah National Forest,...recorded 34 inches by Monday afternoon,” NBC News reported.
ABC News also singled out Busick in its storm coverage, calling the snow fall “staggering.”
Mount Mitchell in Yancey County is also reported to have gotten 34 inches, but the North Carolina State Parks has yet to confirm it. The park is the highest point east of the Mississippi, at 6,684 feet.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
How the people of Busick -- located in the Township of South Toe -- feel about the sudden attention isn’t yet clear. The township, which is listed on ePodunk.com, has a population of about 2,221 people, who are apparently not all that active on social media.
Little Switzerland in McDowell County also ranked high for snowfall, says the National Weather Service.
It saw 22 inches in 48 hours, which tied it for second place with the Droughton Park area of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That’s near the Virginia state line.
That kind of depth prompted the National Park Service to close the popular parkway on Sunday and there is no word when it will reopen.
“Preliminary reports indicate as little as 3 inches of snow fell on the Parkway’s southern end near Cherokee and as much as 22 near the state line in the Doughton Park area,” said a Monday Facebook post by the park service. “No assessments have been made at the parkway’s highest elevation locations.”
The National Park Service posted some photos on Facebook, showing snow piled up in places like the Grassy Knob Tunnel.
The photographer had to hike to reach the sites, the park service added.
Comments