Lawsuit calls for new 2020 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina

Common Cause North Carolina and the North Carolina Democratic Party are suing for state House and Senate districts to be redrawn, claiming they are partisan gerrymanders that violate the state constitution.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning in Wake County Superior Court against state legislative leaders and the state elections board.
It will likely eventually be heard in the state Supreme Court. With the election of Anita Earls last week, Democrats will hold a 5-2 advantage on the state’s highest court.
Marc Elias, a lawyer who handles Democratic voting and elections legal cases, tweeted about the suit Tuesday morning. Common Cause has planned a news conference for 2 p.m.
Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that its U.S. House districts were gerrymandered and violated a clause in the Pennsylvania constitution requiring “free and equal” elections.
In late August, a federal three-judge panel ruled in Common Cause’s favor in a partisan gerrymandering case involving North Carolina’s congressional districts. The judges decided it was too close to the November election to redraw district boundaries, but said the current lines cannot be used in 2020.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
