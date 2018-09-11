Is your neighborhood subject to flooding? The state has created a site to let you know.
North Carolina

See if your NC neighborhood is in danger of flooding as Hurricane Florence looms

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

September 11, 2018 02:52 PM

Hurricane Florence is expected to bring potentially “dangerous” rainfall to the Carolinas later this week, from 4 to 5 inches around Charlotte to 15 to 20 inches near Jacksonville, says National Hurricane Center.

Isolated areas of 30 inches of rain are also forecast by NOAA, as the storm appears poised to stall for days in a slow trek toward Raleigh.

Could your neighborhood flood under the weight of three or four days of heavy rain?

North Carolina has created a Flood Risk Information System to provide the answer. The site allows you to plug in your address and county to see your flood risk along with an aerial view of your home.

To find out your risk, visit: https://fris.nc.gov/fris/Home.aspx?ST=NC

Cameras outside the International Space Station capture views of Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic as the station passes over the storm at 8:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 10. (No Audio)

The National Weather Service has not committed to a storm track yet for Florence, meaning no one in the Carolinas is out of danger as of Tuesday.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday morning.

