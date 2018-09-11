See if your NC neighborhood is in danger of flooding as Hurricane Florence looms

Hurricane Florence is expected to bring potentially “dangerous” rainfall to the Carolinas later this week, from 4 to 5 inches around Charlotte to 15 to 20 inches near Jacksonville, says National Hurricane Center.

Isolated areas of 30 inches of rain are also forecast by NOAA, as the storm appears poised to stall for days in a slow trek toward Raleigh.

Could your neighborhood flood under the weight of three or four days of heavy rain?

North Carolina has created a Flood Risk Information System to provide the answer. The site allows you to plug in your address and county to see your flood risk along with an aerial view of your home.

To find out your risk, visit: https://fris.nc.gov/fris/Home.aspx?ST=NC

The National Weather Service has not committed to a storm track yet for Florence, meaning no one in the Carolinas is out of danger as of Tuesday.





Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday morning.