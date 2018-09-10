NC State cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Florence

N.C. State University is canceling classes starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday due to Hurricane Florence with other area colleges and universities saying they’re closely monitoring the weather situation.

Classes at N.C. State will be suspended from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Sunday “due to the anticipated and potential effects of Hurricane Florence to the Raleigh area,” the university announced Monday afternoon. Officials said they plan to resume classes Monday morning but will continue to monitor the situation.

For now, N.C. State plans to keep all residence halls and university dining facilities plan open.

Florence is projected to make landfall on the North Carolina coast on Thursday and could bring as much as nine inches of rain to Raleigh, according to the National Weather Service. Florence could bring hurricane force winds as far inland as the Triangle.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The potential effects of Florence had higher education officials at different area schools saying Monday that they’re following the storm’s track.

“University officials are closely monitoring reports from emergency management agencies and state officials and taking precautions to keep the campus community safe and well-informed about changes in weather conditions that may impact the local area,” UNC-Chapel Hill said on its website Monday.

Similar messages were given by Duke, Saint Augustine’s, Shaw and William Peace universities and Meredith College.

Universities closer to the North Carolina coast had already announced cancellations.

UNC Wilmington started its “a voluntary evacuation for students” at noon Monday and said on its website that classes will be canceled.

East Carolina University is canceling classes after noon Tuesday for the rest of this week.