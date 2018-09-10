All Amtrak trains in the Carolinas, including the Piedmont that makes three runs a day between Raleigh and Charlotte, have been canceled Thursday through the weekend because of Hurricane Florence.
Hurricane Florence prompts Amtrak to cancel trains in the Carolinas

By Richard Stradling

September 10, 2018 04:58 PM

Amtrak has canceled train service in North Carolina starting the middle of this week in anticipation of Hurricane Florence’s arrival in the state.

All Piedmont trains between Raleigh and Charlotte and Carolinian trains between Charlotte and New York City are canceled from Thursday through Sunday, Amtrak announced Monday.

Other long-distance trains that make stops in North Carolina and South Carolina, including the Silver Meteor, the Crescent and the Silver Star, will not be passing through the states from Wednesday through Sunday.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in North Carolina as a major hurricane on Thursday, with high winds and flooding rains extending well inland.

Amtrak had already canceled some train service in North Carolina starting this week because of track work. Piedmont and Carolinian trains were to be canceled early next week, but it’s not clear what effect the storm will have on those plans.

For more information about passenger train service in North Carolina, go to www.ncbytrain.org/.

Richard Stradling

