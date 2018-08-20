Silent Sam protesters cover Confederate statue with banners

Protesters have covered the Silent Sam Confederate statue with banners Monday evening.

The protesters gathered on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus to voice support for the graduate student who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the Confederate statue.

Police formed a perimeter around protesters at the Silent Sam statue. One banner said, “The whole world is watching. Which side are you on?”

As of 8:15 p.m. Monday, one protester was arrested for resisting police.

The demonstration, which began outside the downtown post office in Chapel Hill, happened as students begin a new semester at UNC and almost a year after a massive protest against Silent Sam. Protesters have vowed to keep up the pressure on the university to relocate the Confederate monument, though campus and UNC system officials insist state law prevents them from doing so.

The event was planned to support Maya Little, the doctoral student in history who in April doused the controversial statue with ink and some of her own blood in a protest that was filmed and shown on social media. Little was immediately arrested and charged with defacing a public statue. Later, in June, she was hit with an honor court violation at the university. The charge could lead to a judicial hearing and possible punishment including probation, suspension or expulsion.

Nearly 6,000 people signed an online petition calling on the honor court to drop the charges against Little.

Little’s protest, which she has said symbolized the “black blood” at the statue’s foundation, has become a rallying cry of those who oppose the Confederate monument on the UNC campus. Within view of the statue, just off Franklin Street, people gathered at the spot known as the “Peace and Justice Plaza” at the corner of Henderson Street.

Posters billed the event, “Until They All Fall,” as a demonstration against white supremacy at UNC and in solidarity with Little.

Organizers on Monday passed out bandanas that said, “Sam must fall.”