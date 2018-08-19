Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit

By
North Carolina

Shark attacks teen surfing in NC, biting him — twice — fire chief says

By Noah Feit

August 19, 2018 09:37 PM

A teenager was attacked by a shark Sunday along the North Carolina coast, according to the fire department.

The 14-year-old was surfing when the attack occurred just before 1 p.m., Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder told The State.

The boy was in the area of the Dunes Club, near the Oceanana Pier, when he was attacked by the shark, WITN reported.

Snyder told The State that the shark bit the teenager twice in his right leg.

The shark released the boy when “it realized it wasn’t a fish,” and the teen then swam to the shore, Snyder said, according to WITN.

The 14-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries, and he received stitches at an area hospital, Snyder told The State.

This was the first reported shark bite this year at Atlantic Beach, WRAL reported.

