NC GOP leader raises possibility of impeaching justices over amendment ruling

The state Republican Party executive director raised the possibility that state Supreme Court justices could be impeached if they ruled against legislative leaders in a lawsuit over constitutional amendments.
Dallas Woodhouse made the remarks at an NC Free Enterprise Foundation event Friday. In a later interview with The News & Observer, he said he wasn’t threatening the justices, but is concerned about what would happen if they rule against legislative leaders. “It would be an evisceration of separation of powers,” he said.
In separate lawsuits, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and the NAACP and an environmental group are suing to remove some of the proposed constitutional amendments the legislature placed on the fall ballot.
Cooper is suing to remove two of six amendments Republicans want on the ballot, claiming the ballot language is misleading. One would take away governors’ power to appoint members to hundreds of state boards and commissions and give it to the legislature. The other would limit a governor’s ability to make appointments to fill judicial vacancies and give the legislature a major role.
The NAACP and Clean Air Carolina are suing to stop those two amendments and two more.
State Democrats said the GOP is trying to intimidate the justices.
Woodhouse’s statements dialed up the tension over the amendments and drew the Supreme Court into the debate before the cases in question even reach the high court.
In a hearing Wednesday, lawyers for Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, both Republicans, argued in a lower court hearing that the courts have no role in determining how proposed amendments appear on the ballot.
On Twitter, Woodhouse wrote “Should democrats on the Supreme Court block the people’s right to vote, we will have a constitutional crisis.”
The state Supreme Court has four Democrats and three Republicans.
In a news release, the state Democratic Party said Woodhouse is threatening judges.
“The Republican Party is threatening “democrats on the Supreme Court” with impeachment and removal if they vote against the Republican legislature’s wishes,” the news release said. “That is stunning. This is a clear effort from Republicans to intimidate justices on the bench into keeping their deceptive amendments on the ballot. It also raises important questions, most pressing, have Senator Berger, Speaker Moore, and legislative leaders discussed taking this step before?”
In the interview, Woodhouse said, “No legislator or anybody in authority said to me they are about to impeach judges.”
“In politics, there is always an equal and opposite reaction,” Woodhouse said in the interview. “Our activists are going to lose their mind and want something done.”
During the Free Enterprise event, he said, he listed the possible reactions to a court decision against legislators, and included how many votes are need to censure and impeach justices.
