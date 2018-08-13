It usually takes a fancy event or a funeral for all five of North Carolina’s living former governors to convene.
On Monday, they congregated at the old Capitol in downtown Raleigh to warn voters about a pair of proposed constitutional amendments that would weaken the governor’s office and shift power to the legislature. The proposals are two of six amendments scheduled for the ballot this fall.
One of them would limit the governor’s authority to fill judicial vacancies. The other would grant the legislature — not the governor — the ability to set up a new state elections board and make appointments to state boards and commissions that have historically been made by the governor.
Gov. Roy Cooper is a Democrat and the General Assembly is controlled by Republicans.
Monday morning’s event featured both Republican and Democratic former governors: Republicans Pat McCrory and Jim Martin and Democrats Bev Perdue, Mike Easley and Jim Hunt.
Legislators who want the governor’s powers should have “the courage” to run for governor, McCrory said: “Earn it. Don’t hijack our constitution.”
