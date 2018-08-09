NC liquor store officials wasted millions of taxpayer dollars, audit finds

The office in charge of North Carolina’s state-run liquor stores has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars through years of mismanagement, according to an audit released Thursday morning.
Although the report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office has just now become public, the ABC Commission learned of findings earlier. A response included in the audit from the chairman of the commission is dated July 26.
The administrator of the commission, Bob Hamilton, was no longer employed at the agency as of July 26, the NC Insider reported last week. Officials there refused to say at the time whether Hamilton quit or was fired, according to the Insider. He was appointed to the top spot in 2014 by former Gov. Pat McCrory.
The audit found that the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission lost the state nearly a million dollars a year —specifically, $11.3 million over the course of 13 years — due to poor handling of contracts. ABC officials also wasted $2.1 million by renting warehouse space that they then kept empty for seven years, the audit found.
The ABC Commission did not dispute any of the findings that Wood’s office reported.
“I take this audit seriously and plan to implement changes accordingly,” said the chairman of the commission, Zander Guy, in his letter to Wood’s office. Guy took charge of the commission in 2017 as an appointee of Gov. Roy Cooper.
North Carolina is one of 17 states in which privately run liquor stores are illegal, and the state has total control over the market.
While the state-run liquor business remains unchallenged by state politicians, in recent years the legislature has taken steps to loosen some of North Carolina’s other long-standing “blue laws.”
Last year the General Assembly passed the “brunch bill” allowing cities to vote on whether their stores and restaurants can serve alcohol before noon on Sundays. And as The News & Observer has reported, a 2005 law raising the legal cap on the alcohol content for beer sold in the state helped kick-start the state’s craft brewing boom.
But at the same time, the legislature shot down a bipartisan “Craft Freedom” proposal last year to overhaul the state’s beer distribution system, and local voters in towns all over the state have chosen to keep their towns “dry” by banning alcohol sales. There’s also still one entirely dry county, according to the ABC Commission — Graham County in the far western part of the state.
