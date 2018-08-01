Swimming banned in NC beach town if red flags up, and you could be fined if you try, town says

Despite red flags flying on Emerald Isle beaches, people continue to swim in dangerous ocean conditions, town leaders say.

So the town banned swimming in the ocean while the red flags are up, Town Manager Frank Rush told The News & Observer in an interview Wednesday. Swimmers who ignore the flags and warnings from lifeguards or police could be issued $100 fines, Rush said.

Red flags have been flying in Emerald Isle for nearly two weeks because of dangerous ocean conditions, Rush and Mayor Eddie Barber said Wednesday.

On Tuesday there were 10-11 ocean rescues because of strong currents and rough surf, Barber told the News & Observer in a separate interview.

Last week, beachgoers formed a human chain to try to rescue struggling swimmers at an Emerald Isle beach. One man drowned that day.

Town officials said in a news release issued Wednesday they decided to take a stronger stance since red flags haven’t stopped some people from entering the ocean.

“These irresponsible individuals are putting themselves, other beach visitors who may be inclined to enter the water to assist them, and our emergency personnel at risk unnecessarily,” the release stated. “Thus, the town is hereby prohibiting swimming in the Atlantic Ocean in Emerald Isle, and violators may be cited.”

Rush told The News & Observer the town has an ordinance that allows it to issue $100 fines for people who ignore lifeguard or police warnings not to enter the water.

“We had hoped we would not need to evolve to citations. However, we became increasingly concerned that people were not heeding the warnings, so we decided to take the next step and implement the citations,” Rush said. “We expect that nearly all, if not all, individuals will comply with the warning, and we hope we don’t have to issue any citations, but that option is there if individuals do not comply.

“We certainly don’t want to issue citations – we simply want people to heed the warnings.”





Barber said the town is trying to keep its residents and visitors safe, and said he met with Rush and the Emerald Isle police and fire chiefs on Tuesday.

“We just felt we had to take it one step further,” Barber said. “It’s just a tool we can use to let people know how serious the situation is. It’s life threatening.”

Emerald Isle beaches are not closed, Barber said. People are asked to avoid swimming in the ocean while red warning flags are flying.

“We’re not here to keep people from the beach,” Barber said. “But we don’t want people going out in the water.”

When it comes to the $100 fine, Barber said he doesn’t see the town being pushed to issue the citations.

“I think everyone is cooperating,” he said. “We only had one call today, so it’s much better than yesterday when we had 10-11.”

Barber said the ban is also in place to protect lifeguards and first responders.

“They have to get in the water and it’s life threatening for them, too,” he said. “We just want people to be safe and keeping people safe is always our priority.”

The town’s prohibition does not apply to individuals engaged in surfing or boating activities.





The town regularly alerts people of ocean conditions and warnings via its social media, website and email lists. Updates are sent out daily, and sometimes multiple times per day.