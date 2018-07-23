A ‘thrill seeker’ successfully climbed office tower on South Tryon Street, police say

A man was chased down and arrested Sunday evening in uptown Charlotte after the “thrill seeker” climbed one of the office towers under construction on South Tryon Street near West Stonewall Street, reports WSOC.
The man was identified as 23-year-old Charles Lamont Jackson by Mecklenburg County jail records.
It happened in the busy 500 block of South Tryon Street, at about 7:22 p.m., records show. A caller told police that a man was scaling a building on South Tryon Street and the climber was nearing the top, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The construction site is part of the Legacy Union development, on the former Charlotte Observer site. Workers are building a 33-story office tower, the majority of which has been leased by Bank of America.
WSOC reported officers arrived when the man had climbed back down and that he fled when they confronted him.
Jail records show Jackson is charged with resisting arrest and first degree trespassing and remaining on property. A home town for Jackson was not listed.
Multiple buildings are under construction along Stonewall Street near South Tryon. In May, a 24-year-old construction worker fell to his death at a 33-story officer tower under construction at 620 South Tryon Street.
