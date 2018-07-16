Big GOP donor gives to NC Democrats

A big donor to North Carolina Republicans has broadened his sights to include the state Democratic Party.

Greg Lindberg, a Durham businessman and the founder of the international investment firm Eli Global, contributed $250,000 to state Democrats in May, the latest campaign finance reports show. The contribution makes Lindberg one of the top donors to the state party since the end of April.

State campaign finance reports for money raised between April 22 and the end of June were to be filed with the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement last week.

LinkedIn cofounder Reid Garrett Hoffman gave Democrats $500,000 in May, making him the party’s biggest donor since April.

The National Democratic Redistricting PAC, an offshoot of the group started by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, gave state Democrats $250,000. North Carolina is one of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s target states. The committee wants to break Republican control of redistricting, which will begin after the 2020 census.

Other six-figure Democratic donors since April were David I. Cohen of Charlotte, the founder of Simcah Capital Management, who contributed $105,000 in late April and $140,000 for the year, and the campaign committee for state Senate candidate Sam Searcy, which gave $100,000 in June.

Lindberg hasn’t turned away from Republicans. He contributed $500,000 to the state Republican Party in May. His contributions to Republicans significantly outpace his contributions to Democrats.

He has given the state Republican Party $1.49 million since last August. He has given a super PAC that supports Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest $1 million, and the NC Republican Council of State Committee, which Forest runs, more than $1.4 million.

Lindberg gave $500,000 in June to the NC Growth and Prosperity Committee, which the state elections office identified as a political action committee that makes independent expenditures.





A lawyer for Lindberg said Monday he had no comment. Last winter, his spokesman issued a statement saying he “is a longtime North Carolina resident who has supported and who will continue to support in a nonpartisan way candidates that are in tune with the issues affecting North Carolina businesses and its citizens.”