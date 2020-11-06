Live updates: Biden takes narrow lead over Trump in Georgia

Editor’s note: McClatchy reporters will provide live updates on Georgia’s vote counting process and other election news in the state throughout the day.

Secretary of State updates absentee totals

There are about 8,200 absentee ballots left to count in five Georgia counties, according to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In a tweet at 8:52 a.m., Raffensperger said 8,197 ballots are outstanding plus about 8,900 military and overseas ballots that are due today. They must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted.

Here’s the breakdown of ballots left to count:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cobb: 700

Floyd: 444

Gwinnett: 4,800

Laurens: 1,797

Taylor: 456

With counting continuing in numerous counties throughout Georgia, as of 8:15 a.m. today there are approximately 8,197 ballots still outstanding.



Approx. 8,900 requested military/overseas ballots have not been returned, but can be today if postmarked by Election Day. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 6, 2020

Biden leads Trump in Georgia by more than 1,000 votes

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 1,096 votes as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State.

Several thousand ballots remain outstanding, and there are also up to 9,000 military and overseas statewide ballots that would have to arrive by Friday to be counted, as well as an unknown number of provisional ballots. Those ballots would need to have been postmarked by Election Day.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Biden is just six electoral votes shy of the necessary 270, according to the Associated Press. But vote counting in several key states is ongoing. The AP has Biden leading in Nevada, but down in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

If Biden won Georgia, he’d be the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Perdue and Ossoff could be headed to runoff

Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue has fallen below 50% of the vote against Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, leading both campaigns to address the possibility of a January runoff election.

Georgia’s two Senate elections could determine the Senate’s balance of power. The Associated Press reports both parties are tied, 48-48 with 4 seats undetermined.