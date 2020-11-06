Elections
Live updates: Biden takes narrow lead over Trump in Georgia
Secretary of State updates absentee totals
There are about 8,200 absentee ballots left to count in five Georgia counties, according to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
In a tweet at 8:52 a.m., Raffensperger said 8,197 ballots are outstanding plus about 8,900 military and overseas ballots that are due today. They must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted.
Here’s the breakdown of ballots left to count:
- Cobb: 700
- Floyd: 444
- Gwinnett: 4,800
- Laurens: 1,797
- Taylor: 456
Biden leads Trump in Georgia by more than 1,000 votes
Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 1,096 votes as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State.
Several thousand ballots remain outstanding, and there are also up to 9,000 military and overseas statewide ballots that would have to arrive by Friday to be counted, as well as an unknown number of provisional ballots. Those ballots would need to have been postmarked by Election Day.
Biden is just six electoral votes shy of the necessary 270, according to the Associated Press. But vote counting in several key states is ongoing. The AP has Biden leading in Nevada, but down in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
If Biden won Georgia, he’d be the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Perdue and Ossoff could be headed to runoff
Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue has fallen below 50% of the vote against Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, leading both campaigns to address the possibility of a January runoff election.
Georgia’s two Senate elections could determine the Senate’s balance of power. The Associated Press reports both parties are tied, 48-48 with 4 seats undetermined.
