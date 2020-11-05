Finlay leading Bailey as Richland’s SC House race heads to final phase

South Carolina Rep. Kirkman Finlay held a 253-vote lead over Democratic challenger Rhodes Bailey on Thursday afternoon in a race that still was too close to call with more ballots yet to be tallied.

At 9 a.m. Friday, the Richland County Board of Canvassers will review provisional ballots in the House District 75 race and issue an opinion on whether they should be counted.

A provisional ballot is one that was contested at the polls for one of any number of reasons.

County elections director Alexandria Stephens said the number of provisional ballots was “in the hundreds,” meaning the ballots, if counted, could narrow Finlay’s lead and possibly set the race up for a recount.

As the race stood late Thursday, Finlay had 8,745 votes to Bailey’s 8,492.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The total of those votes was 17,237.

Finlay, who has not posted anything on his campaign Facebook page since Tuesday morning, could not be reached for comment.

Bailey emailed a message to his supporters Thursday. It said in part, “Tomorrow (Friday) the Richland County Board of Canvassers considers provisional ballots. Richland County is unable to tell us how many provisional ballots are at stake or how many apply to House District 75.

“We are monitoring this closely, but the bottom line is the count will resume tomorrow (Friday),” said Bailey, who bested Heather Bauer in the June Democratic primary.

The race between Finlay, 50, a businessman, and Bailey, 39, a Columbia attorney who works in the public defender’s office, for the $10,400-a-year job has been one of the fiercest State House races in the state. It is somehow fitting that it plays out until the very end.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Each side sent out numerous post cards touting their advantages and criticizing their opponent.

Across the state, many Republicans beat their Democratic opponents handily. That’s because most Republicans running for office Tuesday ran in Republican districts and were helped by the presence of President Trump at the top of the ticket and popular Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in the second spot. Graham was locked in a fierce contest with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison, whom Graham beat handily.

Finlay, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term, had it more difficult than most Republicans around South Carolina. Finlay is one of two Republican legislators representing Richland to live in the county.

Richland County is largely Democratic and neither Trump nor Graham won the county. Finlay’s district includes Fort Jackson, parts of Forest Acres, east Shandon and Rosewood and neighborhoods around Garners Ferry Road.