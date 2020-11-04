There’s a new member of Beaufort County Council. Here’s who won, unofficial results show

In the race for Mike Covert’s vacant District 7 seat on Beaufort County Council, Republican Logan Cunningham appeared to defeat his Democratic challenger, Jodie Srutek, according to election results early Wednesday morning.

Although SCVotes.org shows that 11 of the 12 precincts reported the results, mail-in absentee ballots are still being counted in Beaufort County, Director of the Beaufort County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Marie Smalls confirmed late Tuesday, meaning some election results may be change with the reporting of those ballots.

According to the results, Cunningham received 67.99% of the vote while Srutek got 31.95%.

The District 7 seat — which represents the Buckwalter, Pritchardville and Rose Hill portions of Bluffton — was the only contested Beaufort County Council race on the ballot this year.

County Council members Gerald Dawson (District 1), York Glover (District 3) and Brian Flewelling (District 5) were all re-elected with no opposition.

A small write-in campaign from a group of anti-mask activists to unseat Democrats Dawson and Glover was unsuccessful, as all three of the incumbents received over 90% of the vote.

Covert’s seat was left vacant after he challenged Bill Herbkersman in the primary for his S.C. House of Representatives seat.

Cunningham, a former fifth-grade teacher at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts and manager at Station 300, previously said the “ramifications” of the COVID-19 pandemic represented the biggest issue facing his constituents.

He said the next priority is to “re-open the economy and to limit the financial effects of COVID-19.”

Over the past year, the County Council has been hampered by strong personalities, power grabs and an overwhelming desire to look good in the public’s eye despite multiple controversies, mistakes, budget errors and lawsuits.

Both candidates ran on platforms saying they would increase the public’s trust in local government.

Jodie Srutek Thomas J.Calanni

Neither candidate returned calls for comment early Wednesday morning.

Cunningham graduated from Hilton Head Christian Academy in 2012 and attended the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

Srutek, of Bluffton, is a travel adviser and co-founder of STANDforStudents.