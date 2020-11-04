Landslides reported on Hilton Head in local town council races. Here’s who won

Hilton Head Island Town Council will have two returning members and one new face in December.

Incumbents David Ames and Glenn Stanford, who represent the middle of the island and the northeast corner of the island, respectively, won re-election Tuesday evening.

Newcomer Alex Brown, now the youngest member on Town Council at 46, will represent the area surrounding U.S. 278 and the island’s historic Gullah communities.

All three elections were lopsided as nearly all precincts on the island had reported results as of midnight Wednesday.

Brown won Ward One with 75.3% of the vote. Peter Kristian received 24.2% of the vote with all precincts reporting.

Ames won Ward Three with 69.5% of the vote. Tom Reitz received 29.4% of the vote with 84% of precincts reporting.

Stanford won Ward Six with 62.6% of the vote. Kent Berry received 36.7% of the vote with all precincts reporting.

Mail-in absentee ballots are still being counted in Beaufort County, Director of the Beaufort County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Marie Smalls confirmed late Tuesday, meaning some election results may be change with the reporting of those ballots.

Ward One

Ward One comprises parts of the north end of the island around U.S. 278 and a majority of the island’s historic Gullah communities.

The ward is facing major changes in the coming years as the $300 million U.S. 278 corridor project will reconfigure the bridges to the island. The community will have increased airport traffic, causing historic churches and businesses to relocate and an opportunity zone that more companies will likely take advantage of on the north end.

Brown ran as an advocate for native families on issues of land use, growth, services and infrastructure such as the U.S. 278 corridor project. He has supported the island’s comprehensive plan as a path forward for a more equitable community.

“I’m just pleased that all the hard work and engagement with our community has paid off,” Brown said. “I’m looking to be that transparent, inclusive voice for the residents of Hilton Head.”

From left, Alex Brown and Peter Kristian, both running for Hilton Head Island Town Council in ward one.

Ward Three

Ward Three comprises the middle of the island, including Wexford, Long Cove Club, Spanish Wells and Shipyard.

This ward has two of the island’s major thoroughfares, including Palmetto Bay Road to the Sea Pines Circle and U.S. 278 leading to the south end. Ward Three will likely be the location of workforce housing in the coming years as the island focuses on infrastructure for its hospitality industry and is also home to several historic Gullah neighborhoods.

Ames ran on a platform of addressing the pandemic, working on island-wide planning, including workforce housing, and staying true to Hilton Head’s conservationist values.

Ames has served on the town council since 2016. He did not return a call for comment Wednesday after midnight.

From left, David Ames and Tom Reitz, both running for Hilton Head Island Town Council in ward three.

Ward Six

The final ward up for election on Tuesday was Ward Six — the northeastern part of the island, including Port Royal Plantation and Hilton Head Plantation.

Major issues affecting the ward include increasing noise from the Hilton Head Island Airport, public money being used to fund beach renourishment projects in gated communities like Hilton Head Plantation, and the development of the former Planter’s Row golf course as a public park.

Stanford ran on a platform of addressing the pandemic, participating in the selection of a new town manager, and approving a plan for the U.S. 278 corridor project. He has opposed the creation of a solid waste transfer station in his ward by Arbor Nature.

Stanford has served on the town council since 2019. He did not return a call for comment Wednesday after midnight.

From left, Kent Berry and Glenn Stanford, both running for Hilton Head Island Town Council in ward six.