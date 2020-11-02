SC early absentee voting hits milestone, reaches 60% of total ballots cast in 2016

With fewer than 19 hours left until polls open on Election Day, South Carolina has crushed previous absentee voting records.

As of noon Monday, the final day the state’s voters can vote early in person, the state’s absentee voting total equaled 60% of all votes cast in the 2016 general election and more voters were lining up, with lines to vote early in Lexington and Richland counties stretching around the block.

Nearly 1.3 million South Carolinians had voted absentee as of noon Monday — about two-and-a-half times the previous state record for total absentee voting, set in 2016 — the State Election Commission reported.

Absentee voting may account for as much as half of total turnout in this election, election officials have said.

By comparison, the absentee vote made up only 23.7% of the state’s total vote in 2016.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Buzz on SC Politics Newsletter Click here to sign up.

If South Carolina matches the 76% turnout rate seen in 2008 — the state’s highest turnout in the past 25 years, when then-Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama faced Republican nominee John McCain — roughly 2.7 million South Carolinians will have cast votes through Election Day. A little more than 2.1 million South Carolinians voted in 2016, giving the state a 68% turnout.

The state’s COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting absentee voting expansion thanks to the state Legislature helped drive the huge spike in early voting this cycle.

Before this year, absentee voting in South Carolina had been open only to a limited number of voters who met certain requirements, including age and disability. But in September, lawmakers expanded absentee voting due to the outbreak, making it available to all registered voters.

Across the country, a record-breaking 95 million voters have cast ballots early, according to the U.S. Elections Project, and turnout is at nearly 70% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election.Texas and Hawaii already have exceeded their total 2016 vote counts, and many other states are on the cusp of doing so as well.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Based on party registration statistics from the 19 states that provide them — excluding South Carolina, which does not have registration by party — 45.3% of voters who have cast ballots early are registered Democrats compared to only 30.4% who are registered Republicans, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

The remaining 23.6% of early voters have no party affiliation, according to the database.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.