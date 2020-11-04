Results are in SC Senate races in Beaufort, Jasper counties. Here’s who won

This report will be updated as more information is available.

Beaufort and Jasper County’s Senate delegation appears to be returning to the South Carolina legislature intact in January.

Senators representing the two Lowcountry counties — Tom Davis and Margie Bright Matthews — seemed to easily win reelection early Wednesday morning. However, the results of the race for George “Chip” Campsen’s District 43 seat were unclear early Wednesday because Charleston still had 40% of its ballots to count.

In addition, mail-in absentee ballots were still being counted in Beaufort County, said Marie Smalls, director of the county’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration. Smalls confirmed late Tuesday that some election results may be change with the reporting of those ballots.

District 46

S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, a Republican, held his District 46 seat with 68.59% of the vote Wednesday morning. Davis defeated Democratic challenger Nathan Campbell, a teacher at May River High School, who received 31.34% of votes.

Davis, of Beaufort, was first elected to the S.C. Senate in 2009. He previously served as former S.C. Gov. Mark Sanford’s senior policy advisor, co-chief of staff, deputy chief of staff and chief of staff from 2003 to 2007.

Davis told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette that increasing state funding for local education, improving infrastructure and increasing access to affordable healthcare were the biggest issues facing his constituents this year.

Called early Wednesday morning, Davis said he was “impressed with the hard race” Campbell ran.

“It’s always good when voters have a choice,” he said. “I’m very honored to be going back to Columbia and representing the people of Beaufort and Jasper counties.”

District 46 includes portions of both of those counties.

District 43

The results of the race for Sen. George “Chip” Campsen’s District 43 seat were unclear early Wednesday morning because Charleston still had 40% of its ballots to count.

Campsen is being challenged by Democrat Richard Hricik, a Mount Pleasant attorney.

As of early Wednesday morning, Campsen was in the lead with 57.2% of the vote compared to Hricik’s 42.8%.

Campsen, of Charleston, was first elected to the S.C. Senate in 2005. He previously served in the S.C. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2002.

District 45

S.C. Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, a Democrat, won Tuesday night in her District 45 reelection bid against Republican Rodney Buncum. Bright Matthews received 59.5% of the vote to Buncum’s 40.5%.

Bright Matthews, of Walterboro, was first elected in 2015 to fill the unexpired term of Clementa C. Pinckney, who was killed during the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

Buncum, of John’s Island, was a first-time candidate.

District 45 covers portions of Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.