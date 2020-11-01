Here’s everything South Carolinians need to know before voting on Election Day

South Carolina is expecting its biggest election in years.

More than a million Palmetto State residents have already cast their ballot, choosing candidates from a litany of races from the federal to the local level. Just as many are expected to cast ballots in person on Tuesday.

What do voters need to know before heading to the polls? Have things changed because of the coronavirus?

Check out The State’s Q&A for South Carolina voters who haven’t cast their ballot yet:

Can I still vote absentee?

Monday is the last day that voters can vote in-person absentee at their county elections office. To make sure their vote is counted, voters need to be in line by 5 p.m., State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

It is likely too late to mail in an absentee ballot.

What if I asked for an absentee ballot, but didn’t send it in or receive it?

If voters requested an absentee ballot and received it, they will need to personally return or authorize someone to return the ballot to their county elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, before they can cast a vote in person.

An absentee ballot cannot be returned at a polling place.

If a voter requested an absentee ballot but never received it, they can report to the poll manager that it never came in. Then, the poll manager should allow the voter to cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted unless the absentee ballot is later turned in.

When can I vote Tuesday?

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People still in line to vote after 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots.

How do I find my polling place?

It’s important that voters check to see if their polling place has moved before they leave their homes Tuesday. Voters can check online Tuesday morning at scvotes.gov.

Though several polling places had to be consolidated during the June primary due to a lack of poll workers, elections officials are expecting to see much fewer moves this election.

Whitmire also suggested that voters check their sample ballot before leaving home to familiarize themselves with the races they should expect to see. This can help speed the voting process, he added. A sample ballot can be found at scvotes.gov under “Get my sample ballot.”

Has COVID-19 changed how we vote?

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday may recognize some of the COVID-19 precautions instituted there; polling places are using the same safety measures that they did in June.

That means that voters will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least six feet. Poll managers will be wearing masks, face shields and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the facility, and surfaces will be cleaned regularly.

When they enter the polling place, voters will be asked to hold up their ID, not to hand it to poll workers.When voters cast their ballots, they will be given cotton swabs to use on the touch screen.

Some polling locations will likely have lines, but elections officials are expecting the lines to be shorter than usual due to the vast number of absentee ballots that were cast this year.

If someone has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, they can still vote. Elections officials ask COVID-19 positive voters to use the curbside voting option, wear a mask and sanitize their hands.

“There’s nothing about COVID that says you can’t vote,” Whitmire said.

What do I need to bring with me?

Voters should bring a photo ID with them to cast a ballot.

If voters do not have an ID, passport or driver’s license, can bring their voter registration card. Those voters will have to sign an affidavit saying they have a reason for not having a photo ID, like religious objection to being photographed, disability, illness, work schedule, lack of transportation, or family responsibilities. In that case, voters can cast a provisional ballot, which will count unless someone proves that the voter was lying on their affidavit.

What do I need to leave at home?

Campaign material — which includes shirts, masks, hats and other clothing with a candidate’s name or slogan on it — is not allowed within 200 feet of a polling place. That also includes clothing showing support or opposition to any candidate or question on the ballot.

For example, a voter in 2016 could not wear a “MAGA” or Trump hat or an “I’m with her” or Hillary Clinton shirt to the polls.

“We would ask voters to leave that at home,” Whitmire said.

Patriotic clothing without any political leanings are acceptable, Whitmire said.

Deciding what clothing qualifies as campaign material is left up to poll managers.

What if I have trouble voting?

Issues, including problems casting a vote. or voter intimidation, should be reported directly to poll workers. Voters can also call their county election office.

Voters can also report issues directly to The State. We’re partnering with Electionland to field and investigate issues at the polls. Problems can be reported on our website on the following page: thestate.com/news/politics-government/article246173675.html.

What races are on the ballot?

This year’s election has seats up for grabs from local school boards all the way up to the presidency.

Alongside the presidential race, South Carolinians will be voting in a historically competitive U.S. Senate race between Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jamie Harrison. And all of the Palmetto State’s U.S. representatives are up for reelection.

The most closely watched race for U.S. House in South Carolina is the state’s 1st Congressional District contest, which has attracted national interest. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat, wrestled the seat away after decades of Republican control, and faces S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace, who is trying to win back the seat for the GOP.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, also faces his toughest competition in years. Challenger Adair Ford Boroughs has raised more money than Wilson in him every reported quarter since she entered the race.

All seats in the state Legislature, including both the House and the Senate, are also up for grabs, including several competitive race in the Midlands.

On the local level, the following positions will be on the ballot in Richland County: County Council districts 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10, clerk of court, coroner and sheriff.

The following seats will be on the ballot in Lexington County: County Council districts 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6, auditor, clerk of courts, coroner, treasurer, register of deeds and sheriff.

For more information about the candidate and what they stand for, you can check out our voter guide.

Who’s running in the Midlands?

Here’s a look at the candidates seeking your vote in the Midlands. Candidates in races that have no political party opposition are also listed. Candidates’ political parties are noted in parentheses: C = Constitution; D = Democratic; L = Libertarian; R = Republican). Incumbents are listed by title.

U.S. Senate: Bill Bledsoe (C), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) and Jaime Harrison (D)

U.S. House District 2: Adair Ford Boroughs (D), Rep. Joe Wilson (R) and Kathleen Wright (C)

U.S. House District 6: Rep. Jim Clyburn (D), Mark Hackett (C), and John McCollum (R)

S.C. House District 39: Rep. Cal Forrest (R)

S.C. House District 41: Jennifer Brecheisen (R) and Rep. Annie McDaniel (D)

S.C. House District 69: Rep. Chris Wooten (R)

S.C. House District 70: Rep. Wendy Brawley (D)

S.C. House District 71: Rep. Nathan Ballentine (R), Lawrence Lee (L) and Terry Seawright (D)

S.C. House District 72: Rep. Seth Rose (D)

S.C. House District 73: Rep. Chris Hart (D) and Myron Samuels (R)

S.C. House District 74: Vimalkumar Jariwala (R) and Rep. Todd Rutherford (D)

S.C. House District 75: Rhodes Bailey (D) and Rep. Kirkman Finlay (R)

S.C. House District 76: Rep. Leon Howard (D)

S.C. House District 77: Justin Bishop (L) and Rep. Kambrell Garvin (D)

S.C. House District 78: Rep. Beth Bernstein (D) and Viresh Sinha (R)

S.C. House District 79: Victor Kocher (L) and Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D)

S.C. House District 80: Jermaine Johnson (D) and Vincent Wilson (R)

S.C. House District 85: Rep. Chip Huggins (R)

S.C. House District 87: Rep. Paula Rawl Calhoon (R)

S.C. House District 88: R.J. May (R)

S.C. House District 89: Rep. Micah Caskey (R)

S.C. House District 93: Rep. Russell Ott (D)

S.C. House District 96: Rep. D. Ryan McCabe (R)

S.C. Senate District 18: Sen. Ronnie Cromer (R) and Christopher Thibault (D)

S.C. Senate District 19: Sen. John Scott (D)

S.C. Senate District 20: Benjamin Dunn (R) and Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D)

S.C. Senate District 21: Sen. Darrell Jackson (D)

S.C. Senate District 22: Lee Blatt (R) and Sen. Mia McLeod (D)

S.C. Senate District 23: Bill Brown (D) and Sen. Katrina Shealy (R)

S.C. Senate District 25: Shirley Green Frayson (D) and Sen. Shane Massey (R)

S.C. Senate District 26: Sen. Nikki Setzler (D) and Chris Smith (R)

S.C. Senate District 35: Sen. Thomas McElveen (D)

Lexington County Council District 1: Councilman Scotty Whetstone (R)

Lexington County Council District 3: Councilman Darrell Hudson (R)

Lexington County Council District 4: Councilwoman Debbie Summers (R)

Lexington County Council District 5: Gene Bimbo Jones (R) and Bobby Porter (D)

Lexington County Council District 6: Charli Wessinger (R)

Lexington County Auditor: Auditor Chris Harmon (R)

Lexington County Clerk of Court: Clerk Lisa Comer (R)

Lexington County Coroner: Coroner Margaret Fisher (R)

Lexington County Treasurer: Treasurer Jim Eckstrom (R)

Lexington County Register of Deeds: Register Tina Guerry (R)

Lexington County Sheriff: Sheriff Jay Koon (R)

Richland County Council District 2: Javar Juarez (Green) and Derrek Pugh (D)

Richland County Council District 3: Councilwoman Yvonne McBride (D) and Tony Spain (R)

Richland County Council District 7: Gretchen Barron (D)

Richland County Council District 8: Gary Dennis (R) and Overture Walker (D)

Richland County Council District 9: Calvin Chip Jackson (D)

Richland County Council District 10: Cheryl English (D)

Richland County Clerk of Court: Jeanette McBride (D)

Richland County Coroner: Nadia Rutherford (D)

Richland County Sheriff: Sheriff Leon Lott (D)

Richland One School Board At-Large (two seats): John Adams, Angela Clyburn, Shea Harley, Board member Jonathan Milling, Tamika Myers and Raquel Thomas

Richland One School Board District 2: Board member Jamie L. Devine and Jacquelyn Hurston

Richland Two School Board At Large (three seats): Board member Lindsay Agostini, board member Monica Elkins, Deon Jacobs, Lashonda McFadden, Rhonda Meisner, James Mobely, Board member James Jamie Shadd, Lawrence Superstar Terry, Dee Bell Williams and Maryann Wright

Lexington-Richland Five School Board Lexington County (two seats): April Alsup, board member Michael Cates, Rebecca Blackburn Hines, Catherine Huddle and Joseph J.J. Lindler

Lexington-Richland Five School Board Richland County: Board member Robert Gantt, Matt Hogan and Jane Westbury

Lexington 4 School Board At Large: Board member Lynne B. Fallaw, board member Daniel Martin, board member Chris Pound, board member Quincy Cardell Sutton and Sadie Kirkland Wannamaker

Lexington 2 School Board At Large (four seats): Board member Beth Dickerson Branham, Abbott Bray, Liz Chitty Castles, Joseph C. Hightower, board member Cindy Kessler, board member Kevin Key, Robin Milton, Johnny Payne and Paige Salonich

Lexington 1 School Board At Large (four seats): Chris Rice, board member Brent M. Powers, Kathy Henson, board member Mike Anderson, Jenn Friedah, Travis Price, Chelsea Amanda Snelgrove, Jason Hinton, board member Anne Marie Eckstorm Green, Reese L. McCurdy and Mike Griffin

Source: S.C. Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire.