Town of Bluffton: early results from Tuesday’s election. See who’s in the lead

Nov. 5, 2019 is Election Day for several municipalities across North Carolina.
Nov. 5, 2019 is Election Day for several municipalities across North Carolina. File photo

Late Tuesday evening, Bluffton Town Council member Dan Wood was leading in a three-person race for two seats with less than 40 percent of the precincts reporting, unofficial returns showed.

Wood received 38 percent of the 120 tallied votes for town council, according to unofficial results. Challenger Bridgette Frazier received 33 percent of the votes. Council member Harry Lutz received 28 percent.

Lisa Sulka, who is running unopposed for mayor, received 61 of the 68 votes tallied.

These votes — which were reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday — show only results from 36 of the 95 precincts. According to Beaufort County’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections, there were 7,261 ballots cast in the election, which is a voter turnout of 5.65 percent.

This report will be updated as Beaufort County posts returns.

