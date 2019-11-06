Bluffton elects political newcomer to council. Will she shake things up?

Bluffton voters elected a young political newcomer and returned a longtime civic leader to the Town Council, according to unofficial Beaufort County election results.

With all precincts reporting, Councilman Dan Wood was the top vote-getter for the two open seats, receiving 2,308 votes, or 38 percent of the 6,047 votes cast. Challenger Bridgette Frazier won the second council seat with 1,887 votes, or 31.2 percent. Councilman Harry Lutz placed third with 1,786 votes, or 29.5 percent. Mayor Lisa Sulka, running unopposed, was re-elected to her fourth term, receiving 94.7 percent of 3,355.

Frazier, 36, who was born and raised in Bluffton, brings a new voice to the council as the Lowcountry town is trying to manage rampant growth. A Hilton Head Middle School teacher and small business owner, Frazier was the youngest of the three candidates. She promised to focus on Bluffton’s changing identity, over-development, affordable housing, workforce shortages and diversity. Throughout her campaign, she used social media to share her positions, using hashtags #frazier4council and #MakingBlufftonWorkForEveryone.

Late Tuesday, reached at her election night party at Red Stripes Caribbean Cuisine and Lounge, Frazier said she would offer a fresh, grounded perspective. Acknowledging that one person isn’t “the end-all, be-all” on the five-member council, she said she would make sure the town worked to bring affordable housing to keep the workforce in town.

The daughter of poet laureate Oscar Frazier, for whom Oscar Frazier Park is named, Bridgette Frazier said she would be a voice for under-represented neighborhoods.

The town of Bluffton Municipal Election Commission will certify the official results of the election at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

What does this mean for Bluffton?

Wood, retired from Palmetto Electric in 2015, was re-elected to his second term. First elected in 2015, he had moved to Hilton Head in 1979 and to Bluffton in 1994. He has worked to protect Bluffton’s historical resources and served in various civic capacities, including president of the Rotary Club, founder of the Historic Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival and several town committees.

Lutz, a resident of Hampton Hall representing the “new,” growing areas of Bluffton, ran a campaign that centered on more recreation facilities, handicapped-accessible places for children and better sewers and piping. Lutz was elected to council in 2015 and will continue to serve through December. He remains on Bluffton’s Americans with Disabilities Act Grievance Committee.

The election of Frazier and the return of Wood and Sulka come as residents have objected to the town’s handling of several large housing developments, including Village Park Homes’ proposal to add 206 homes to the Alston Park neighborhood and Southeastern Development Associates’ plan to change the location of 392 homes.

Bluffton’s building and population boom — resulting in a shortage of affordable housing for the workforce — is well known and controversial. Over the past eight years, Bluffton’s population has jumped 76.9 percent — from 13,060 to 23,097.

As Bluffton continues to grow, and rent gets more expensive, many businesses have seen a shortage of available workers, “ghost applicants,” and resulting longer wait times at restaurants and retail establishments.

The average rent in Bluffton is $1,456 per month, according to the U.S. Census. That’s well above what’s considered “affordable” for a single worker — $850 per month — according to a recent study on workforce housing commissioned by the Hilton Head Island Town Council.

Bluffton is grappling with how to create affordable housing while still controlling growth. The community is divided, with one faction arguing that the only way to progress is to allow growth and development, while another is fighting to maintain the quiet and quaintness that made Bluffton unique.

Bluffton is about 92 percent planned because of seven development agreements that span 32,000 acres. However, only 38 percent of those developments have been built, according to town documents, meaning the town will experience even more density in its future.

Last week, Sulka noted that the town is frustrated with the development agreements, which were made 20 years ago, and is struggling with population outgrowing infrastructure.

The Bluffton Town Council is made up of the mayor and four council members who serve overlapping four-year terms. Although all council members’ votes carry the same weight, the mayor runs council meetings, is the most public face in the community and represents the town in dealings with other governments. Elected town council members are responsible for policy making and the hiring and firing of the town manager. Town Manager Marc Orlando directs the town’s daily operations, gives policy advice and is responsible for preparing the budget. Town elections take place every two years.