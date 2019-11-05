Beaufort Co. is heading to the polls today. Here’s what voters are experiencing so far

A trickle of voters moved quickly through the Bluffton Library as the morning of election day 2019 wore on Nov. 5.

Voters were deciding on the $345 million school referendum, Town Council seats and the mayor for the Town of Bluffton. They weren’t waiting in snaking lines or losing time on their lunch breaks — as everything appeared to be running smoothly.

“It was really easy,” Bluffton resident Joe Renteria said of his five-minute voting experience. “I didn’t wait.”

Few issues were reported Tuesday morning with the new electronic voting machines— which require voters to vote electronically and then cast a paper slip containing their vote into a separate counting machine.

Issues with voting

At St. Gregory the Great, a new polling place for precincts 4A, 5A and 5B, a poll worker reported hiccups in the morning because the building was not opened on time for the voting machines to be set up.

The polling place opened on time at 7 a.m., but workers called the first big push of voters “chaotic.”

Across town in Bluffton, the Bluffton Recreation Center on Ulmer Road staff said they’d turned away more people for coming to the wrong polling place than they had successful voters.

The center, which is next to the Beaufort County Board of Elections annex where many people have voted early in the past, is only hosting one precinct in this election: Bluffton 3.

Kathy Griebel, who has worked elections for 11 years, said voters came to the recreation center from as far as Sun City Hilton Head and had to be turned away.

She reminded people to verify their precinct before making the trip to a polling place.

James Atkins, who was voting at the Bluffton library, said his experience was quick, but he’s worried about the dual machine set-up during busier times on Election Day.

“How effective will it be with a greater number of people coming to vote?” he asked. “They’ll have to stand in line for a second machine.”

Poll worker Melinda Mitchell at the Oscar Frazier Park Community Center said she’s thought of that too, but her polling place will set up two machines for voters to feed their ballots into in the upcoming presidential primaries.

“The elections now will definitely have us more prepared for the primary,” she said.

Election Day weather

The heavy rain Tuesday morning didn’t appear to have a big impact on voters, according to poll workers.

The poll technician at St. Gregory, who has worked 12 elections in Beaufort County, said he wasn’t worried about weather deterring turnout.

Voter turnout

Other ballot counters were optimistic about the number of folks who turned up to vote. An off-year for national elections, Beaufort County typically has a lower voter turnout in local contests.

At 9:45 a.m., ballot counters at the library had recorded around 200 votes both in-person and absentee. At St. Gregory the Great, the morning brought around 115 voters.

By 10 a.m., the community center at Oscar Frazier park had reported 92 total voters, while the Bluffton Recreation Center on Ulmer Road had just 50.

Buckwalter Recreation Center, on the other hand, reported much higher numbers. Four precincts cast their votes at the center, which saw 292 voters by 10:15 a.m.

Election officials there said turnout was “better than expected.”

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Busy voting times

For most voters around 9:30 a.m., it was taking less than 5 minutes to vote.

Seasoned poll workers at the library said the surges in voters usually happen around lunchtime and 5 p.m., when many voters get done with work.

Many polling workers and voters expressed relief that the first go-around with the new voting machines was not in a national election year.

Election results

Election results are expected late Tuesday night.

For a complete list of results, head to www.islandpacket.com.