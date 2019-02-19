Stanford leading Hilton Head election for Ward 6 seat, preliminary results say

Glenn Stanford is leading the race to represent Ward 6 on Hilton Head Town Council, according to preliminary vote tallies by The Island Packet.

Stanford was leading when this story went to press with 52.6 percent of the vote — or 427 ballots cast in his favor. A runoff between the top two candidates is only necessary if no single candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, according to town code.

Jim Collett was next with 246 votes as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to election results from the Beaufort County Board of Elections.

According to preliminary tallies, 812 total voters cast ballots in the special election with 90 percent of precincts reporting.

The winning candidate will take over the council seat previously held by Mayor John McCann. They will serve until the term expires in 2020.

How the votes fell on Tuesday night as of 10:30 p.m.:

Collett was next with 30.3 percent of the vote.

Cathy McClellan got 12.1 percent of the vote.

Kent Berry got 4.8 percent of the vote.

There were 2 write-in ballots, which account for less than one percent of the vote.

Election results will be certified by the board of elections on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

Background

The election became crowded quickly this year when three candidates — Berry, Collett and Stanford — announced their candidacy on Dec. 7.

A fourth, McClellan, announced on Dec. 13.

Stanford, 75, has lived on Hilton Head full time since 2006 after vacationing on the island as a teenager. He moved from Atlanta where he was a lawyer in a private practice.

He lives in Hilton Head Plantation and was the chairman of the town’s board of zoning appeals.

Stanford sits on the town’s planning commission and said he wants to continue working on solving workforce housing issues on the island and improve the safety of crosswalks.

Stanford also said that he believes Mitchelville, the site of the country’s first freedmen’s community, “can and should be” one of the “great stories of the United States.”





“I love this community,” Stanford said. “I want to see more of a focus on the residents of Hilton Head versus (a focus on) tourists.”