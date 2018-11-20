Voting today in Hilton Head mayoral runoff. Here’s what you need to know

It’s election day again, Hilton Head!
Today, Hilton Head voters will choose Kim Likins or John McCann for a four-year term as mayor.
All polling locations that were used in the general election on Nov. 6 will be used for the runoff, according to the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today, Nov. 20.
To determine your precinct, use the form on the South Carolina Election Commission’s website.
Vote.org also has a polling place locator that will show you a Google map to get to your precinct.
Voters will see only two names on their ballot in the runoff election. There will not be an option for a write-in candidate in this race, according to Marie Smalls, the board of elections director.
Don’t forget, you must show a photo ID to cast your vote. You can use a South Carolina driver’s license or ID card, a South Carolina concealed weapons permit, a state voter registration card with a photo, a U.S. passport or a federal military ID.
Check out election coverage for the runoff here:
Voter’s guide: Where do Hilton Head mayor runoff candidates stand on key issues?
Days before runoff, Hilton Head mayoral candidates exchange jabs over spending secrecy
Which Hilton Head mayoral candidate spent the most on campaigning? Here’s a breakdown
Why Likins says she should be Hilton Head’s next mayor after 8 years on Town Council
McCann wants to be Hilton Head’s next mayor and fix Bennett’s ‘mistakes.’ Here’s why
Questions about the Hilton Head mayoral runoff election? Send them to kkokal@islandpacket.com.
