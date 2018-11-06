Bring your ‘I voted’ sticker to these Beaufort County businesses to score a sweet deal

Voting in Tuesday’s midterm elections could pay off for Beaufort County residents.
Multiple businesses across the county are offering free or discounted items to voters who bring in their “I voted” stickers.
Here’s a running list:
- 50% off at The Grind Roasters — Bluffton
- 20% off one item at Eggsntricities — Bluffton
- $1 off your order at Sweet Carolina Cupcakes — Hilton Head
- A chance to win a $10 gift card at Kilwins — Hilton Head
- Free stuffed turtles for the first 20 kids whose parents voted at the Port Royal Sound Foundation — Okatie
- A $5 lunch at The Dog House Restaurant — Beaufort
- 10% off at Fat Patties — Bluffton and Beaufort locations
Know of more deals being offered to voters? Email us at newsroom@islandpacket.com.
