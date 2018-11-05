Trump Jr. rally on Hilton Head pulls more than 700 supporters and some opposition

Nearing the final hour, Donald Trump Jr. flew onto Hilton Head Island on Monday in an attempt to rally Republicans to the voting booth for Rep. Katie Arrington’s Congressional run.
“We have about 30 hours left,” Trump Jr. said to a crowd of hundreds. “You need to call all your friends and bring them to the polls. Let’s not just win. Let’s win big.”
Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host, also spoke at the event.
More than 700 people registered for the event — just announced on Sunday. Only 288 people were allowed in the narrow room owned by the Hilton Head Island Republican Club located in the Port Royal Plaza.
The rest hovered outside, holding signs and cheering as they listened to Trump Jr.’s words pour from a speaker.
A group of about 50 protestors held signs of their own. The supporters and opposition each at times chanted and yelled at each other.
The first protestor showed up with a sign “Please, go home chump, Jr.” at about 3 p.m. He was met with boos and shouts to “go home.”
The man, who refused to be named, was later verbally assaulted by a Trump Jr. supporter as an Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reporter attempted to interview him. A teenager girl tried to pull the supporter away as he came within inches of the sign holder’s face.
Yet, for the most part, the rally was a moment of celebration for Republicans — who were encouraged to not harass the protestors.
Music played as supporters clapped and danced.
Tim Huesing, a history teacher on Hilton Head Island, wore a blue blazer with stars and red pants. He was a lucky one able to get into the rally.
“I go to campaign rallies — Republican and Democrat,” Huesing said. “I have pictures with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. I look at it as an opportunity to celebrate our republic.”
Bob Sekkes, a Republican from Hilton Head, said he also came because he felt he should be a part of the process.
“It is important to participate, no matter what side you are on,” Sekkes said.
Arrington is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham for the U.S. House seat representing the Lowcountry from Hilton Head to Charleston. She beat U.S. Rep Mark Sanford in the primary this year.
“We need people who are tough and willing to push back,” Trump Jr. said. “I know she (Arrington) will help my father.”
Comments